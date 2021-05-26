KC police say 1 man killed, 1 injured in double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area a couple of blocks north of Silver City Park, police said. Police were called to the area by a person who reported hearing gunshots, and arriving officers found two men outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene, police said, and the other man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later listed in stable condition.

Police had not released the names of the men or reported any arrests in the shooting by Wednesday morning.