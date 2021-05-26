Police probe gunshot report after 4 killed in I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are looking into the report of a gunshot heard just before a crash that killed four people and injured three more early Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. at the Route 301 overpass, police said in a news release.

A northbound Chevrolet Impala ran off the road and hit the guardrail along the median. The Impala went through the median into southbound lanes, where it hit a Tesla. The Tesla then hit an unoccupied van parked in the far right southbound lane as part of an active highway work zone. The Impala came to rest on its roof in southbound lanes.

All five people in the Impala were thrown from the vehicle and police said four of them died on the scene. One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two firearms were recovered from the scene, police said.

The two people in the Tesla were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A German shepherd that had been riding in the Tesla and escaped during the crash has been returned to her family, police said.

No highway workers were injured in the crash.