Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry Shades Chef Adam, Wouldn’t Consider Working With Him Again

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 17 days ago
First mate Paget Berry from Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be on good terms with ex-girlfriend Ciara Duggan but not so much when it comes to chef Adam Glick. Berry, who typically tried to stay away from any negativity on the boat, revealed who he would (and wouldn’t) work with again, adding that he thought Glick dragged down chief stew Jenna MacGillivray during season 1 when their romance interfered with her experience on the show.

