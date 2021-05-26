Restoration project aims to restore critical salmon habitat

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. (AP) — A 32-acre area at Point No Point will undergo a habitat restoration led by the Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group that aims to restore critical salmon habitat.

The nonprofit, which was created by the Legislature and partners with groups on salmon restoration, is working with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kitsap County Parks and the Hansville community on the restoration project that will reconnect the Point No Point marsh to Puget Sound.

Mid Sound has been reaching out to various groups to get their input on the project, the Kitsap Sun reported.

Juliana Tadano, Mid Sound’s nearshore project manager, said the “tide gate” in the area is failing, allowing the freshwater in the marsh but not letting fish back in. This is creating an area that functions more like a bathtub, not a dynamic marsh.

After the project is complete the area should drain better because backed-up channels will be unclogged and a two-way system will be created, Tadano said.

“We’re working with an amazing coastal engineer who’s looking at doing a salt marsh restoration by connecting those tides into the park, which is what actually traditionally happened,” she said.

The freshwater stream will be connected to the marsh and nonnative invasive plants will be replaced with native and salt marsh habitat plants.