Despite being decades apart in age, Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore can relate to one another on a myriad of levels — after all both are recovering child stars (in addition to many other things). Sure, the two have chatted about the, in Lovato's words, "parallels between [their] lives" before (see: April 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show). But the duo just took their candid convo a step further during Wednesday's debut episode of the YouTube show, 4D with Demi Lovato, giving viewers an intimate look into both of their experiences with addiction, being institutionalized, and growing up as a kid actor.