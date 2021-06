After releasing his newest album “Where Have You Gone” after a gap between music releases, country music icon Alan Jackson added to his long and growing discography. In fact, on June 5, 2012, Jackson released his album “Thirty Miles West” to his fans. This was Jackson’s 17th studio album of his career. Some of the top singles on the album are “Long Way to Go,” “So You Don’t Have to Love Me Anymore,” and “You Go Your Way.”