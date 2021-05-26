TFT Patch 11.11 Preview and Meta predictions: From Dusk ’till Dawn

The storm that has been the release of Set 5 continues with patch 11.11 dropping another novel of balance changes. Predicting the meta can be like predicting, well, the weather. Just when the meta seems to have stabilized, some new tech pops out of left field. This leaves some players scratching their heads wondering what they just played against, and why a three-star Hecarim just wiped their board despite never seeing it in their go-to guides. Here is a TFT Patch 11.11 preview.