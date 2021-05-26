Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

TFT Patch 11.11 Preview and Meta predictions: From Dusk ’till Dawn

By Sam Voet
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The storm that has been the release of Set 5 continues with patch 11.11 dropping another novel of balance changes. Predicting the meta can be like predicting, well, the weather. Just when the meta seems to have stabilized, some new tech pops out of left field. This leaves some players scratching their heads wondering what they just played against, and why a three-star Hecarim just wiped their board despite never seeing it in their go-to guides. Here is a TFT Patch 11.11 preview.

thegamehaus.com
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
900
Followers
6K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#Meta#Dusk#Tft Patch#Hecarim#Skirmishers#Soulfire#180 240#Archangel#Riven#Predictions#Ivern Bug Fixes#Nerfs#Storm#Leaves#Directions#Darius Showdowns#Tech#Riot#Left Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best TFT Patch 11.11 comps in Set 5 Reckoning

Adjustments to shop changes at levels six and seven within the Teamfight Tactics 11.11 patch have shifted the meta away from four-cost carries, creating a large number of comps able to top four in lobbies. Patch 11.11 brought about several system changes that have redefined the meta in TFT. Reroll...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

TFT Patch 11.11 Coven Assassin Guide

The Assassin Coven composition in Teamfight Tactics is one of the strongest deck in Patch 11.11 with LeBlanc and Volibear as carry. Patch 11.11 went live on Thursday. Various changes in meta has been made through the patch including the massive buffs for Dawnbringers and changes to shadow items. There has been a buff for Morgana, and no Assassin or Revenant champion has been nerfed.
Posted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Pantheon Best Build for Patch 11.11

League of Legends Patch 11.11 has been live for nearly a week and champions like Pantheon are performing well on the Rift. Here is the best Pantheon build for Patch 11.11. Pantheon sits at 17 of the champion win-rate list at 52.12%, classifying him as an A-tier champion according to the popular League of Legends statistics site, u.gg.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.12 Preview Released

The League of Legends Patch 11.12 Preview has dropped. A new League of Legends patch is on the horizon, set to release on June 9. Here's a look at Mark Yetter's preview. The biggest story by far this patch is the highly anticipated Visual + Gameplay Update for Dr. Mundo, a champion whose kit and appearance certainly showed its age. Mundo's iconic cleaver and ultimate remain unchanged, while his W and E are more or less improved or outright better versions of their former selves.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT 11.11 B-patch nerfs to Sett, Kennen, and Varus are live

Two of the most dominant Set Five Teamfight Tactics comps within Patch 11.11, Hellions and Draconic, are getting a nerf that may shift several other builds into S-tier status. A B-patch that will nerf Kennen, Sett, Varus, and Lulu is hitting the live servers today. The nerfs are minor and likely won’t kill the champs or comps but rather “improve the meta” prior to the release of Patch 11.12 on June 9, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Patch 11.12: Full notes and updates

A slew of Teamfight Tactics system changes is coming with Patch 11.12, along with several new reach traits and balance changes that could have a major impact on the meta. Scheduled to go live on June 9, Patch 11.12 is a major update that contains a number of important changes and the start of the Skyglass event. The new TFT event will run until July 7, offering players sweet rewards for completing missions.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2021 June Meta Tier List: The Return of GOATs?

It’s been quite some time that the competitive meta in Overwatch has remained this good. Sure there are still some heroes that many players will have issues with, but overall the environment for the competitive ladder is pretty healthy. Much like last month, players can truly opt into plenty of different compositions as they climb the ranks.
Video GamesComicBook

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Previews Incredible Day One Patch

Insomniac Games just made the wait until Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all the more difficult by giving us a look at what the game's Day One update will have in store. While most patches that coincide with the launch of any given game might just contain some standard bug fixes, the initial update for Rift Apart will instead make the title perform better than it does in its base version.
Video Gamesava360.com

Season 11 HIGH ELO LoL Tier List Patch 11.11 by Mobalytics - League of Legends

Let's take a look at how patch 11.11 is shaking out for high elo!. Find full builds and runes for every champion here! ► https://app.mobalytics.gg/champions/. ► You can read more about our list here on our blog!. https://mobalytics.gg/blog/lol-tier-list-for-climbing-solo-queue/. ►Join the discussion in our tier list Discord channel!. https://discord.gg/Vvb5zhZ. Tier list...
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Horizon Forbidden West: 5 Big Changes from Horizon: Zero Dawn

From a location change to new gameplay mechanics, here are five ways Horizon Forbidden West is evolving from its predecessor. Sony’s latest State of Play showed off a whopping 14-minutes of gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West. The highly anticipated action-adventure sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, which was announced last year, is shaping to what could be another hit for Sony.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay showcased in latest trailer

Games Workshop and Tuque Games have released a new five minute gameplay overview video for upcoming co-op action RPG Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The video briefly introduces us to all four members of the party, including Drizzt, Catti-Brie, Wulfgar and Bruenor. Each of them has their own unique playstyle, skills and abilities, with at least 50 total to unlock.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot Mortdog previews big system changes coming to TFT in patch 11.12

Teamfight Tactics principal designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot “JBach” Statikk outlined a bunch of game-altering changes coming with the next patch in the most recent iteration of their patch rundown Youtube series. Scheduled to hit live servers on June 9, the 11.12 TFT patch is making big changes to...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch Announces Cross-Play in Latest Developer Update

The Overwatch team has another big change in store in the near future. On Wednesday, June 6, Aaron Keller and the Overwatch development team released a new developer update. This developer update revealed that Overwatch will be introducing cross-play capabilities. The new update will allow players from both console and PC to play with one another.
Video GamesGematsu

Free-to-play RPG Lost Ark for PC coming west this fall

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate RPG will release free-to-play RPG Lost Ark for PC via Steam this fall, the companies announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands,...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Metal Slug Tactics gets gameplay reveal trailer

Dotemu and Leikir Studio are presenting a new entry in the Metal Slug that strays away from the regular formula on multiple fronts. First, the game is not run 'n' gun but turn-based tactics one. That means no more high-octane action solo or with a friend, and speaking of friends...
Video GamesGamespot

Evil Dead The Game Gameplay Reveal | Summber Game Fest 2021

Slap on the ol' chainsaw, and prepare to get groovy. Take control of characters from the Evil Dead franchise from Army of Darkness, and the television show Ash Vs The Evil Dead. You'll also be able to control the deadites themselves, and take on other players. This extended clip shows off high octane action, lots of gore, and Bad Ash himself. The game is expected to come out in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Disciples: Liberation - Summer of Gaming 2021 Gameplay Trailer

During today's IGN Expo stream, publisher Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio revealed a new gameplay trailer for dark fantasy strategy RPG Disciples: Liberation. You can view the trailer below alongside a few images. Disciples: Liberation is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One,...
Video GamesIGN

Axiom Verge 2 Gameplay Trailer - Day of the Devs 2021

In a new trailer shown at Day of the Devs 2021, Axiom Verge 2 showed off its new main character Indra and her melee-focused combat abilities. In Axiom Verge 2, you don't have to fight a single boss battle if you don't want to and still complete the game, though there are still plenty of challenging boss battles you can take on if you wish.
hardcoregamer.com

Metal Unit Hits the Switch on June 17

Having already released to relative success on Steam this year, Metal Unit is now headed for Nintendo Switch. Once it arrives on June 17, a new group of fans will have their chance to don the M-11 suit set out both reclaim humanity’s lost home and uncover secrets they may very well have been forgotten for good reasons.