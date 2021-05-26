Michigan Saw Highest Traffic Deaths During Pandemic Since 2007

Michigan car crash deaths topped 1,000 for the first time in three years during the pandemic.

2020 saw a 10% increase in deaths from cars crashes from the year before, and the highest number since 2007.

Injuries were actually down compared to 2019, meaning there were fewer but more deadly crashes.

Crashes involving alcohol saw a big increase in 2020.

Motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian deaths all increased from the previous year as well.