Fairfax, VA

Fairfax supervisors may need to tweak controversial flag ordinance

By BRIAN TROMPETER, Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 18 days ago

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Raising Old Glory higher on one’s property could become much, much more expensive – unless Fairfax County supervisors approve a lower special-permit fee. When the Board of Supervisors on March 23 adopted a Zoning...

www.insidenova.com
