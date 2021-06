On Detroit Bad Boys, we’re gonna be talking draft for the foreseeable future, so I figured I might as well start doing Big Boards. This board is going to be a blend of the guys I think have proven they can produce, the guys I think have upside, and areas of need for the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons, fortunately, need a little bit of everything; this will de-emphasize “Need” but not totally remove it from the mental rubric I’m using.