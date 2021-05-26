PHOTOS: “Queen of Hearts Banquet Hall” Mystery Figure Set Coming June 9th
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort often releases incredibly detailed figure sets featuring certain (and often obscure) icons from around their parks, from FastPass machines to popcorn cart crank statues and even the various Critter Country characters! Their next endeavour features icons from Tokyo Disneyland’s extremely popular Queen of Hearts Banquet Hall!wdwnt.com