West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This 1950s Cape Cod style home is located in Providence's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Approach the newly rebuilt entry and step inside the inviting living room accented by its original hardwood floors. Move to the center-left of the home to find two comfortable bedrooms each with windows on two sides for a cheery, sunlit atmosphere, sharing a full bath. Continue into the homes focal point -a stunning, renovated eat-in kitchen presenting fine shaker cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, natural stone countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and wide-plank ceramic flooring. Customize the space to your needs, whether you prefer a bright breakfast spot or an adult cocktail corner. Enjoy the best of each season as walkout access leads you out to both the enclosed sun porch and the fenced rear patio, with enchanting and artfully designed landscaping for charm-filled outdoor living, plus access to the detached, one-car garage.Step back inside and upstairs to a pair of additional bedrooms which can be fashioned into traditional bedrooms, a play space or quiet telecommuting zones for busy professionals. Additional living space with high ceilings and natural light make up the lower level ideal for a den or family room. The versatility of this cozy residence lets you make it all your own. With a history of solid maintenance and reliable mechanicals for worry-free ownership, 69 Gray Street is ready to welcome you home!