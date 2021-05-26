Nicholas Johnson

Nicholas T. Johnson, 61, passed away on May 24, 2021 surrounded by his family. Nicholas was born on October 2, 1959 to Floyd and Rosialee Johnson in Kokomo, IN. After graduating high school, he went on to join the Marines, where he served four years in the artillery division. He was a proud member of the VFW and the American Legion. He later married Deborah Pleasant of Kokomo, IN and had three children, who he was devoted to. Nicholas was a history buff and an avid collector of guns. His relentless work ethic showed in his career as a truck driver for over 30 years. He was proud, yet humble in everything he did. Nicholas' smile could light up a room, his sense of humor and positive attitude made him addicting to be around. His generosity was not lost on his children and grandchildren. He spoiled them endlessly, and they never went without. He is survived by his three children and their spouse, Nicholas P. Johnson (Chrissy), Stephanie Stoneman (Marc), Michelle Fritz (Joe), his grandchildren, Isabelle, Nicholle, Arianna, Dominic, Jackson, Walker, Grant, Josslyn, David, and Willow, his brothers and their spouses, Tony Johnson (Debbie), Phillip Johnson (Barb), and childhood friend, Craig Ligman, and many other friends and loved ones. A small outdoor memorial with military rites will be held at the Fritz residence at 2349 South 750 West, Russiaville, IN 46979 on Friday, May 28 at 2pm.