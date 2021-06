A Mackinac Island road will be closed May 26 and 27 while crews work to fix erosion damage.

Construction crews will be working on a mile and a half stretch.

It’s on M-185 from the British Landing state dock to Scott’s Shore Road.

They say high water levels severely damaged the road and left parts of it underwater.

Barricades will be set up, and crews say going around those barricades is extremely dangerous.