Go Old-School And Get This 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Instead Of A New One

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L starts out affordable, but it easily goes up to $65K if you want to get the higher trim versions!. Launched under a new-generation design, the new Grand Cherokee features an all-new architecture, the option of three different 4WD systems, an entire suite of safety and security features, and — in the case of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L – three rows of seating. Now, Jeep has released pricing for the biggest of the bunch, the Grand Cherokee L, and it starts from $36,995, not a bad price for a full-size SUV. If you want 4WD, you’ll have to add $2,000 onto the MSRP for a total of $38,995, but these are just entry level prices. Start moving up the trim line, and you’ll see prices start to increase substantially, with the L Laredo Altitude – one step above the entry level Laredo – starting at $40,195 or $42,195 with 4WD. Prices continue to increase incrementally up to the range-topping Cherokee L Summit Reserve that commands a whopping $61,995 with RWD and a V-6 or $65,290 for the V-8 model with 4WD.