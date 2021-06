Remco Evenepoel will return to racing on Sunday at the Elfsteden Ronde one-day race in Belgium, eleven days after abandoning the Giro d’Italia. The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider left the Corsa Rosa after flipping over a metal guard rail while trying to avoid a downhill crash on stage 17 to Sega di Ala. He finished the stage but suffered cuts to his hand, knee and arm, along with bruised ribs and a significant swelling on his left elbow. After losing time and suffering in earlier stages of the race, especially on the dirt road stage to Montalcino, Evenepoel opted to head home and rest up.