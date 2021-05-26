Cancel
Microsoft's first OpenAI-powered feature helps beginners build productivity apps

By M. Moon
Engadget
 17 days ago

Microsoft has officially introduced its first GPT-3-powered feature in a customer product, eight months after it exclusively licensed the sophisticated OpenAI language model. The tech giant has announced at the virtual Build developers conference that it's integrating GPT-3 in Power Apps, which even people with no coding experience can use to build business productivity apps. With the new features in place, Power Apps will be even easier to use — in fact, it'll give users the power to code by using plain conversational language.

