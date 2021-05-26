Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

4-star ATH Thomas details UF offer, visiting campus in June

By Blake Alderman
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-star athlete was offered by the Florida Gators this week. He talks about how the offer came to fruition and details visit plans to get to Gainesville in June.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#Ath#Uf#The Florida Gators#Gainesville#This Week#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson offers 4-star 2023 linebacker

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. The offers continue for Clemson Football. 4-star 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis from Many, LA announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday via social media. "After a great conversation with @CoachVenables, I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson...
Macon, GAchatsports.com

4-star defensive end 'loves' Clemson visit

A Class of 2023 prospect took in an unofficial visit to Clemson as the dead period is officially over. Zavion Hardy, a 6-foot-6, 248-pound defensive end from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Ga., was on Clemson’s campus Tuesday. Hardy doesn’t hold an offer from the Tigers just yet, but he...
Washington State247Sports

4-star DB from Washington state talks Auburn visit

One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects for the 2023 class, 4-star Caleb Presley from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington was on the Auburn campus Thursday along with several players from the State of Washington to check out the Tigers as part of a swing through the Southeast. Already at Alabama and heading to Georgia next, Presley said his first look at life on the Plains was a very good one.
Bellflower, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star OL to visit UGA

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 ranked class for the 2022 recruiting cycle and is looking to add another elite prospect in 4-star offensive lineman Earnest Greene. Greene, an interior offensive lineman out of Bellflower, California, ranks as the nation’s No. 59 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. Per DawgNation, the...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Four-Star ATH Kevin Green commits to USC

Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany athlete Kevin Green has committed to USC. Green is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 38 wide receiver in the country. He had a final eight list that included Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah and Washington State but the main three for him were the Trojans, Cardinal and Cougars.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Five-star commit checking out campus in June

As of today, June 1, the world of recruiting has seen several restrictions lifted. This allows, among other things, prospects to begin taking their in-person official and unofficial visits. One recruit who plans to capitalize on this opportunity soon is a five-star commit. Luther Burden, the wide receiver out St. Louis, Missouri, announced via social media he'll be checking out Oklahoma at some point during the June period. While he has yet to finalize a date, simply securing this move is crucial.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Four-Star '23 ATH Matayo Uiagalelei lands coveted offer from Clemson

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco sophomore athlete Matayo Uiagalelei picked up a scholarship offer from Clemson earlier today. Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Tigers starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, picked up a scholarship offer he had been coveting for awhile now. Clemson has always been high on his list and it was expected he would have to camp with the Tigers later this week before landing the offer.
College Sports247Sports

4-star DE has productive visit, hopes offer comes

R.J. Moss, a 4-star defensive end from Biloxi (Miss.), didn’t leave Auburn for home Wednesday with an offer …. but he did depart with some wisdom. “It went great,” Moss said of his visit. “My workout with (defensive line coach Nick) Eason was amazing. He taught me some new stuff that I can use during the season. Stuff that I need.
College Sportsdeltanews.tv

Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 1: An in-state OL on campus today; QB Torres' visit schedule

June is here and the NCAA’s year-plus, pandemic-induced recruiting dead period is officially history. As coaching staffs and recruits start interacting face-to-face for the first time since early 2020 and camps, visits and workouts ramp up quickly, the Journal Star will be regularly providing running updates. The quiet period runs until June 28, when a more normal dead period kicks in for most of July.