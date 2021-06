We have waited and waited, but now the wait is over and the Hogs for the Cause XIII will take place on June 4-5, 2021, in Belle Chasse! If you are as excited as we are for this amazing festival, don’t worry there is still time to get your tickets. Everyone who has ever been to this event knows they have great barbecue – 75 competing barbecue teams to be exact. But, did you know they also will have 20 contemporary bands?