The European Medicines Agency says it’s recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome not be immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine has previously been linked to rare blood clots, but health officials say its benefits still outweigh the small risks. EMA experts also concluded that the capillary leak condition should be added to the product information as a new side effect of the vaccine.