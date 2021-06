When you hear the word ‘CEO’, what is the image that comes to your mind?. Is it a man or a woman in a suit, or perhaps someone who always has a deep look on their face? Or maybe it is an image of a person living a luxurious life in their fancy house and going on holidays on their private yacht. Whatever it is that you are thinking of, a CEO is much more than that. And at the end of the day, it is not the lifestyle that defines a CEO. It is their professionalism and how they lead their team that matter the most.