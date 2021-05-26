Cancel
Ellerbe on Davis-Barrios Criticism: Are You Kidding Me? This Is A Dangerous Fight For Tank

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGervonta Davis has reached the point in his fast-rising career where any move he makes is going to come with its share of criticism. The unbeaten junior lightweight titlist is moving up two weight divisions to next face secondary WBA junior welterweight titlist Mario Barrios (26-0, 17KOs), who enjoys significant advantages in height, reach and natural size. Baltimore’s Davis (24-0, 23KOs) makes the move after having just dropped back down to 130 after a one-fight stop at lightweight.

