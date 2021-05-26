Ellerbe on Davis-Barrios Criticism: Are You Kidding Me? This Is A Dangerous Fight For Tank

Trainer Joel Diaz begins his day thinking about boxing and ends his day thinking about boxing. Since the age of 11, the former boxer is one of the big names in the sport. On June 19, he'll be front and center in El Paso He trains talented super middleweight Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) along with unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Manuel Flores (9-0, 6 KOs), who will be fighting in the Oscar De La Hoya-promoted card at the Don Haskins Center. Tickets range from $60 to $200, plus fees, and are available at ticketmaster.com.