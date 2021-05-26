Army Of The Dead's Omari Hardwick Can't Get Enough Of His Chainsaw - Exclusive

There are cool weapons in movies and then there are weapons that are so badass that they become legendary the second they appear on screen — and "Army of the Dead" star Omari Hardwick has become one of the lucky few in cinematic history to be outfitted with one of those badass, legendary weapons. Fans of director Zack Snyder's new zombie heist thriller got a peek at Hardwick's super-sized chainsaw — which looks to be a combination of a traditional chainsaw and buzz saw — in the film's final trailer. But now that the film has been released, viewers are finally getting the chance to experience Hardwick's WZD — a weapon of zombie destruction — in its full gory glory.