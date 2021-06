I have come to the conclusion that there is not enough Shohei Ohtani in my life and if you think about it, there probably isn’t enough in yours either. I’ll admit that while I was really excited for there to be a true two-way player in Major League Baseball — I guess they are all mostly two-way players, technically, but you know what I mean — after he signed with the Los Angeles Angels I did not give him nearly as much attention as he deserved from me. This is my mistake, but that does not mean I cannot help keep people from repeating my error.