When did it become OK for my kids to tell me what to do instead of the other way around?. My 13-year-old daughter has started a new thing lately. It sounds a little something like this, “Mom, I’m going to my friend’s house this weekend” instead of “Mom, can I go to my friend’s house this weekend?”. I am not OK with that. When did it become acceptable for parents to take orders from their children? In all honesty if she would just ask me, I would say yes but the fact that she is telling me rather than asking is what bothers me.