5 Best Compound Exercises to Strengthen Your Whole Body

The classic plank is one of the most foundational fitness moves. Mountain climbers are nothing more than “running planks,” push-ups are really just “moving planks,” and even burpees require you to hold the position for a beat before exploding up into a jump squat. You’d be hard pressed to find a modality that doesn’t rely on a plank in some capacity, and trainers are constantly innovating to find new—and more effective—ways to integrate it into their workouts. Just when I thought I’d experienced every rendition (on this very site, we’ve written about everything from the “Spiderman plank” to the “juggling plank”), trainer Tiffani Robbins introduced me to the “blast-off bear plank,” and my core (and glute, and shoulder) muscles will never be the same.