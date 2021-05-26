5 Best Compound Exercises to Strengthen Your Whole Body
Compound exercises are some of the best ways to build muscle fast, since these efficient movements require the use of multiple muscle groups at once. The best compound exercises help you boost your strength while also getting your heart rate up—all in a single, super fun sweat session. These five moves from Nike master trainer Betina Gozo hit all those notes. Try them out today and you’ll start seeing improvements in your running performance in no time.www.runnersworld.com