EXOSideOfTheMoon: EXO Drops Mysterious Teaser Photos for 'DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING'

Most EXO fans didn’t expect to get another release until at least 2022. With four of the nine members—Baekhyun, Suho, Chanyeol, and Chen—all doing their South Korean military conscription, most naturally presumed their hiatus would last for at least another 18 months. Which is why, when an album announcement and subsequent comeback schedule was dropped last month, the excitement felt amplified, even by the normally passionate fandom’s standards. Don’t Fight The Feeling is EXO’s seventh EP and by the time of its release on Monday, the record already logged 1.22 million preorders (a new record for the group), as well as the futuristic, space-inspired music video for lead single of the same name pulling in more than 16 million views and counting. In addition to its commercial success, the release also heralds a momentous personal (and personnel) shift for EXO, marking the return of members Xiumin, D.O., and Lay.