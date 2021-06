Link: https://www.rt.com/business/526297-vaccine-tourism-economies-revival/. Nations with a surplus of vaccines helping foreign travelers get coronavirus shots to help boost their economies and revive international air travel.. Vaccine tours caused a jump in air travel to the United States, prices of flights between Latin American and US tripling since January, .Russia planning to bring vaccine tourism to the country. The Maldives wants to vaccinate visitors upon arrival to help drive up tourism. Pacific island of Guam, for which tourism is crucial to jumpstart its economy with vaccine tours..“Korea and Taiwan also jumping on vaccine tourism.