Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: Everything You Need to Know Before His New Marvel Series

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a long strange trip for Loki. He fought with his brother over the throne of Asgard. He fought with his brother again while trying to lead an alien invasion and conquer the Earth. He fought with his brother again over the Aether. (He really likes to fight with his brother.) Then he sort of helped his brother when their sister tried to take the throne of Asgard. (It’s really a very nice chair.) Then he died trying to protect an Infinity Stone from Thanos.

q1057.com
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Marvel Universe#Everything You Need#Earth#Infinity Stone#Screencrush#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Marvel Tv#Asgard#Norse God#Alien#Eternals#Fight#Likes#Space#Lead#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel just postponed its most mysterious movie of MCU Phase 4

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced movie studios to release their new films on streaming services or to delay theatrical releases, as indoor gatherings were banned. Marvel was no exception, delaying its MCU films quite a few times. Black Widow was pushed to fall 2020 and then to spring 2021 before Marvel announced a final premiere date of July 9th in theaters and on Disney+. And it wasn’t just Black Widow, of course — Marvel had to postpone all its MCU Phase 4 films since the movies are interconnected and need to be experienced in a particular order, which often has nothing to do with the chronology of events.
TV SeriesEsquire

'Loki': Everything We Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Series

One of the biggest surprise TV hits of this year (if you can believe it, the finale was only a mere three months ago) has undoubtedly been WandaVision. Disney+’s much-loved series started out as a sitcom pastiche about Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff and her husband, Vision, and ended up being a tear-jerking study into grief, which struck a chord with many of us, as we were living through one of the worst eras in memory.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki COUNTDOWN: Episode 1, Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, Reviews, and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Loki really had a great run throughout the films he appeared on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he will continue it, this time, in his very own canon series as he has been given yet another chance to prove himself beyond the tricks and scheme he has up on his sleeves in Loki and here is everything you need to know for Episode 1 such as the countdown, cast, trailers, plot, reviews, and the premiere date.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Loki’ Head Writer Says ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Before Sunrise,’ ‘Blade Runner’ & Mad Men’ Influenced His Marvel Series

If you don’t already, you should know writer Michael Waldron if only because his career has greatly accelerated in the last two years. Originally working with Dan Harmon and as a writer on “Rick and Morty,” he quickly fast-tracked: he became the head writer on Marvel’s “Loki,” then was recruited to do a major rethink/rewrite on “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” and also penned an untitled “Star Wars” movie the Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Nice work if you can get it.
TV Seriescastleinsider.com

VIDEO: Watch a NEW Clip from Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Before It Debuts!

While you can catch up on the god of mischiefs story or take a look behind the scenes of the show, now weve finally got one last trailer before Loki ‘s premiere! Marvel just dropped another sneak peek at Loki . And, we finally have an idea of what happened after he picked up the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame ! In the clip, the Time Variance Authority TVA confronts a lost Loki about the...
MoviesPosted by
Q 105.7

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Released With IMAX-Exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio

At long last, Black Widow will have its theatrical debut this summer. The highly anticipated Marvel film has faced a series of setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we can finally expect to see Scarlett Johansson return as the red-haired Avenger next month. In addition, Disney has announced that the movie will be released in an IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio.
TV SeriesPosted by
Q 105.7

‘Loki’: Every Marvel Easter Egg in Episode 1

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first episode of Loki. Welcome to the Time Variance Authority, Loki! Hope you survive the experience!. Marvel is back on Disney+ with their third TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki follows a “variant” version of the God of Mischief, as he escapes from the clutches of The Avengers and alters the “Sacred Timeline” by changing his destiny. Initially put on trial, he soon gets recruited into the TVA by Agent Mobius, who needs his help finding a mysterious time criminal.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Everything you need to know about Night.Market in Valorant

In modern multiplayer gaming, looks tend to matter. Valorant deals with this by providing players a range of different skins that they can use to customize their own game. They don’t always come cheap, and sometimes players try to wait until certain skins are discounted for any reason to then pick them up. This is where the Night.Market comes into play, occasionally offering players a random selection of skin and cosmetics for discounted prices.
TV Seriesava360.com

Loki Ep. 1: Is a Multiverse War the MCU’s Next Infinity Saga? | MCU Canon Fodder

Hey look, up in the sky! It's Loki of Asgard and he's burdened with glorious purpose! When everybody's favorite trickster space god snatched up the Tesseract and dipped out in Avengers: Endgame, we'd eventually find out where he ended. And thanks to Loki, the newest Marvel Studios series on Disney+,we did exactly that, but so did Agent Mobius (a.k.a. Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority, or TVA if you're nasty. Turns out Loki's latest Tesseract trip could actually put all of existence on the plath toward Multiversal War. If that sounds serious, that's because it is! A multiverse war could wind up being the major threat in the MCU after Thanos and the Infinity Saga got snapped away by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. So what will this new Disney Plus series be about? Well join Max Scoville for some Canon Fodder on IGN so we can breakdown Loki Episode 1 with all the grace and aplomb of a time-displaced space god who wears a cool hat with bendy horns.
TV Serieslodivalleynews.com

Loki had the best Marvel series debut on Disney+

Nobody doubts the success lokiHowever, the debut of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series was bigger than expected. A survey conducted by SambaTV website showed that about 890,000 families watched the first episode in the United States alone on Wednesday (9). The data refer to those who watched the...
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Loki Is Let Off His MCU Leash in the First Episode of His Solo Series

After being one of the earliest Marvel Studios Television shows to be confirmed, Loki is finally here. With it, some questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been answered, but perhaps more importantly, Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) has a new lease on life and a new perspective. Although, it remains to be seen if the setting of the series or Loki’s actions will prove more important in the long run. And though the first episode may have revelled in the sort of “talkie-talkie” the God of Mischief enjoys, there is still plenty to discuss about the series debut. So let’s dive into the premiere and see what we can glean from Loki’s opening hour, “Glorious Purpose.”
Moviesallears.net

Get Your Tickets for Disney and Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ Now!

It’s been quite some time since a new Marvel movie has been released in theaters, but that’ll all be changing soon!. Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has been delayed time and time again, but it will finally be hitting the big screen (and your Disney+ screens through Premier Access) in just under a month. If you’re hoping to watch Black Widow in theaters (or even at home), here’s how to get prepared!