‘Loki’: Everything You Need to Know Before His New Marvel Series

Hey look, up in the sky! It's Loki of Asgard and he's burdened with glorious purpose! When everybody's favorite trickster space god snatched up the Tesseract and dipped out in Avengers: Endgame, we'd eventually find out where he ended. And thanks to Loki, the newest Marvel Studios series on Disney+,we did exactly that, but so did Agent Mobius (a.k.a. Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority, or TVA if you're nasty. Turns out Loki's latest Tesseract trip could actually put all of existence on the plath toward Multiversal War. If that sounds serious, that's because it is! A multiverse war could wind up being the major threat in the MCU after Thanos and the Infinity Saga got snapped away by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. So what will this new Disney Plus series be about? Well join Max Scoville for some Canon Fodder on IGN so we can breakdown Loki Episode 1 with all the grace and aplomb of a time-displaced space god who wears a cool hat with bendy horns.