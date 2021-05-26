Unsolicited advice for the Class of 2021

As I left Athens and drove home for the last time, it was tough. Lots of emotions – leaving my friends I have met in the town we have loved exploring. But as I look back, I am honestly grateful it was so hard to leave as I had met my best friends, learned so much from them and my professors, and grew into myself. Just four years ago my fellow 2017 high school grads and I embarked on this new journey having no idea where it might take us. I think these grads, all who call the Golden Isles “home,” would agree that we can’t believe we made it. In this feature, we asked recent college graduates to share advice for local incoming college freshmen. We have all learned a few lessons along the way and are here to share. My advice is don’t be afraid to create your own path. The great thing about college is there are so many opportunities to join great clubs and meet new people. I know it might be scary to do something on your own for the first time, but let me tell you, it is worth it. Wherever you might be off to, cheers to you and all the 2021 graduates!