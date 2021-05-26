Cancel
Education

Unsolicited advice for the Class of 2021

By Dusty Metzgar Sports Editor
WVNews
 29 days ago

Well it’s that time of year again. Graduation season is here, and it’s a time for parents and students to reflect on what has been accomplished, and turn their eyes toward the future. Every graduating senior class is special. The Class of 2021 was a very gifted group in athletics,...

www.wvnews.com
Education
Daily Herald

Some added advice for graduates

Your editorial exhorting today's and future graduates to not place self-imposed limits on their life aspirations was very poignant; especially in today's culture, where so much talk is of concepts like victimization and privilege. When the conviction that one is born into an immutable state in life which cannot be...
ScienceInside Higher Ed

Career Advice

We often seek professional development to become better instructors. Among many other benefits, each course can provide firsthand lessons about different teaching techniques, writes Jean Coltharp. June 10, 2021. In an era of downsizings and eliminations, our belief in that contract and how we view our professional identities are key...
Educationswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Giving some free advice

I have worked with students for the past 43-plus years as a teacher, coach and principal. It has been a joy to have an impact on so many students and teachers. If you ask any of my former students about some famous Briscoe quotes, I believe you would hear some of these mentioned: “Make it a great day,” “Monday is the best day of the week,” “Nice bike,” “No bump-and-grind dancing” and “Good morning,” while holding a cup of coffee and giving some free advice.
EducationBattalion Texas AM

NSC leaders share advice for Class of 2025

Texas A&M’s annual New Student Conferences, or NSCs, kicked off for new and transfer students on May 25 on campus. After hosting a virtual experience for students last summer, NSCs have returned to an in-person format for incoming students and their families. Director of New Student and Family Programs Emily C. Ivey said the program leaders are excited to host one of the first in-person events for new students.
LifestyleInside Higher Ed

Advice for dealing with alcohol and substance use in online classes (opinion)

Now that we’ve wrapped up the first full year of widespread online classes due to the pandemic and are looking toward the future, it is apparent that remote learning will stay with us in some form -- even at traditional residential institutions. If you are a college or university instructor, you likely did not have prior experience teaching online. But by now you’ve probably attended trainings such as “how to teach online,” “how to engage your online students” and “how to create a trauma-informed online classroom.”
EducationDartmouth

Professors share six words of life advice with the Class of 2021

From the Russian department to mathematics, Dartmouth professors offer up their wisdom. This article is featured in the 2021 Commencement special issue. The Dartmouth asked professors to provide the Class of 2021 their best life advice in just six short words. Providing a quote is simple enough, but condensing one’s sentiments into a succinct blurb proved to be a challenge, and some professors broke the rules. Nonetheless, The Dartmouth presents — approximately — six words of advice.
BusinessKokomo Perspective

Spending And Saving Advice For College Grads

Even though retiring is the furthest thing from the minds of most twenty-somethings, you need to invest sooner, rather than later for one reason – you have an advantage over everyone else: time. Time to let your money grow exponentially. There is a reason Albert Einstein is credited with calling compound interest "the 8th wonder of the world." It can work either for you or against you. Those who understand it, earn it. Those who don't, pay it. Let me elaborate.
NFLsteelers.com

Having fun and sharing advice

The Steelers rookies had just wrapped up their final OTA session, ready for a break for a few days before the team's minicamp next week, which will bring an end to the offseason program. But before they left the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the day, they wanted to do...
Footballsportswar.com

Appreciate the advice.

We've told the boy that what it should come down to is where he feels best. He's really focused on the football aspect so we're trying to ensure the he understands the other aspects of college. I'd love to see him shoot out of that tunnel in Lane, though :)
Petsperrytonherald.com

Advice for coping with loss of a pet

We all know that death is an inevitable part of life and pet ownership; however, the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one, including pets, is never easy. Although some pet owners may feel uncomfortable mourning an animal, Michael Hawkins, a licensed professional counselor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital,…
Educationtheedadvocate.org

What Should Teachers Look For In an IEP?

Students worldwide have an IEP (Individualized Education Program) because they struggle with various learning disabilities. Schools must make relevant changes to their programs to meet the needs of these students. These changes are known as accommodations. The goal of these modifications is to make learning easier and more manageable. However,...
Agriculturehoustonherald.com

Good advice

I recently came across a list of some darn good advice offered up by a nameless “old farmer.”. Here’s some of it (with my two cents thrown in). •Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got. My dad always told me that every day in every way, you have to...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Advice needed

So I happened to come across something by accident (toddler was messing around on hubby's laptop). I found an email draft which was a list of times me and my husband have disagreed on something or I have said something that he got annoyed at, basically a list of our arguments, and what they were about and how I was in the wrong. This has made me feel very uncomfortable and confused. Everyone has arguments and we makeup and usually resolve the issue so to me that argument is history and dealt with, so why would you need to make a list? I've been with him for 7.5 years, married for almost 3, hes my best friend and I love him dearly. I do feel things have changed but that's just life and the responsibilities that come with it, we don't have the time like we used to but we do still make an effort to have date nights etc and I thought everything was fine.....just feel so hurt and confused. What do I do?
Collegescoastalillustrated.com

LOCAL GRADS SHARE ADVICE

As I left Athens and drove home for the last time, it was tough. Lots of emotions – leaving my friends I have met in the town we have loved exploring. But as I look back, I am honestly grateful it was so hard to leave as I had met my best friends, learned so much from them and my professors, and grew into myself. Just four years ago my fellow 2017 high school grads and I embarked on this new journey having no idea where it might take us. I think these grads, all who call the Golden Isles “home,” would agree that we can’t believe we made it. In this feature, we asked recent college graduates to share advice for local incoming college freshmen. We have all learned a few lessons along the way and are here to share. My advice is don’t be afraid to create your own path. The great thing about college is there are so many opportunities to join great clubs and meet new people. I know it might be scary to do something on your own for the first time, but let me tell you, it is worth it. Wherever you might be off to, cheers to you and all the 2021 graduates!
Meriden, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

BLOG: U.S. education secretary, community leaders give advice to the class of 2021

MERIDEN — As our community’s resilient high school seniors wrap up the school year and look toward the future, many are at a loss for words as they reflect on the past. This year was one full of challenges, creative thinking, and adaptability. Seniors have had to be extremely flexible as they learned skills no one would’ve imagined when they entered high school four years ago.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Advice to Dads: Family is important

Father’s Day is Sunday, and across the nation, families will celebrate millions of fathers and grandfathers. Locally, the importance of family was the theme of advice from officials. “Enjoy your kids when they are young. In the blink of an eye, they will be an adult,” Foster Township Chief Tom...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Asking for Advice? Plan To Listen

Once upon a time I fell in love with a house. I decided to buy it before even stepping in the front door… just because I peeked through the floor-to-ceiling window beside the front door, and saw all the elements of a house that make it a home. For me, anyway.
Politicslexblog.com

Advice for New Attorneys

As the first attorney in my family, I can be completely honest when I say that when I applied to law school, I had no idea what I was getting into, or really, where I was going. The legal profession is distinct from many others. As a young attorney, I am so grateful for the professors and experienced lawyers I met along the way who helped me to survive law school, discover my passion, and navigate the legal profession as a whole. Below I’ve listed tried and true advice that served me well in starting out my legal career: