Vegas Sets Ohio State's Win Total at 11, Columbus Clippers to Be at Capacity in June, and Jae'Sean Tate Has a Highlight Reel

By Kevin Harrish
Eleven Warriors
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy sincerest apologies for the late Skull Session. I will make it up to you with an early Skull Session tomorrow. Word of the Day: Corporeal. UNDEFEATED OR BUST. Ohio State may have a retooled linebacking corps and a quarterback that's never even attempted a collegiate pass, but Vegas oddsmakers are setting Ohio State's preseason regular season win total at 11 – which means undefeated, or bust (or push, realistically, but nobody plays to push).

www.elevenwarriors.com
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football hopes to be at full capacity this fall

Ohio Stadium has not seen a sizable crowd since November of 2019, something no one expected or wanted to see. Arenas and stadiums across the country are returning to normal, and hosting full capacity crowds, Ohio State should be as well this season. That includes the Ohio State football program.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State Hoops Set To Welcome At Least Seven Official Visitors In June

Official visit season is just about to get underway. Ohio State will host recruits every single day in June, head coach Chris Holtmann has said on a number of occasions, and most notably the coaching staff will welcome more than a half-dozen official visitors to Columbus this month. Thus far, seven players have told various media outlets that they have locked in official visits to Ohio State, beginning with five-star power forward A.J. Casey this weekend. All seven of the 2022 prospects expected to take official visits this month are either forwards or big men, and all are either four-star or five-star recruits. The Buckeyes are looking for two guys in the class to add to their frontcourt after securing a trio of early commitments from four-star point guard Bruce Thornton, four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle and three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman. Here’s the list of all seven of the recruits…
Georgia StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How Georgia factors into Ohio State football’s checklist for winning the 2021 national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The past two Ohio State football seasons showed how much of winning a national championship remains out of a team’s control. A couple of questionable calls and a couple of poorly timed injuries in 2019. A roster decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and a behemoth of an opponent in 2020. Even if you go back in time and patch up some lingering roster deficiencies, the title that has eluded the Buckeyes since 2014 likely would have remained out of reach.
Footballwpsu.org

Penn State's Beaver Stadium Set For Full Capacity For 2021 Football Season

Penn State will fill Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues to full capacity this fall as fans return to the stands for the first time in nearly two years. The announcement comes just one day after Governor Tom Wolf lifted all capacity limits for business and events in Pennsylvania. The state’s mask mandate is expected to be repealed by June 28.
Indianapolis, INColumbus Dispatch

McCarty sharp as Columbus Clippers end eight-game losing streak with win over Indianapolis

Previous game: Clippers 3, Indianapolis 2, Thursday at Indianapolis. Recap: Kirk McCarty held Indianapolis to two runs on five hits over seven innings as Columbus broke an eight-game losing streak. McCarty (4-0) was followed by three hitless innings of relief by Justin Garza, Blake Parker and Jordan Stephens. Andres Gimenez homered for the Clippers, who scored one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The other runs came in on an RBI single by Ryan Lavarnway and a sacrifice fly by Nolan Jones. The Clippers had only four hits. Colin Moran homered for Indianapolis.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: 5-star CB has Ohio State on visit schedule for late June

Ohio State will be getting a visit from one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 recruiting class later this month. Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday that 5-star cornerback Tony Mitchell has Ohio State included as one of his summer stops. He’ll be making the journey to Columbus on June 25-26, one of six schools he’ll be visiting over the next two months.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football has an ambitious recruiting plan

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day warms up his team before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Ohio State football team will try to do something it’s...
MLBCanton Repository

Nashville Sounds hit six home runs in 13-9 win over Columbus Clippers

Previous game: Sounds 13, Clippers 9, Friday at Columbus. Recap: Nashville hit six home runs and overcame a nine-run Clippers third inning for the 13-9 win. Weston Wilson hit two home runs for the Sounds, who also got homers from Zach Green, Tyrone Taylor, Jake Hager and Tim Lopes. Columbus had only four hits, three coming in the nine-run third. In that inning, Connor Marabell and Nolan Jones had RBI doubles, and the Clippers took advantage of six walks and a Nashville error. Columbus starter Kirk McCarty allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings but didn't get the loss. That went to Robert Broom, who allowed three runs in two innings.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Star-Studded Wide Receiver Room Set Up For Success This Year And Beyond

Throughout the course of the offseason, Eleven Warriors is taking an in-depth look at the state of every position group at Ohio State. At both quarterback and running back, Ohio State has had to spend the offseason addressing the lack of clarity at how those depth charts will shake out given the exits of Justin Fields and Trey Sermon. With preseason camp about two months away, it’ll be a while until the Buckeyes name anybody as their starters behind center and in the backfield.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla wins NCAA outdoor shot put championship

Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla captured a national title in the shot put during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon. She threw 18.98 meters (62 feet, 3.25 inches) on her final toss to edge Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer, who had earlier thrown 18.29 meters (60.25 feet) It was the second national championship this year for Aquilla, a senior who won the indoor title in the shot put in March. Aquilla is also scheduled to compete in the discus throw on Saturday. Fellow Buckeye Sade Olatoye finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 17.26 meters (56 feet, 7.5 inches). Olatoye also finished seventh overall in the hammer with a throw of 67.84 meters (222 feet, 7 inches). jkaufman@dispatch.com @joeyrkaufman.
SportsPosted by
247Sports

South Point sportsbook sets over/under on A&M's SEC win total

Most people focus on national rankings, national championship odds, conference title odds, and season win totals but South Point Sports Book focused instead on conference win totals in the release of its most recent predictions involving the 2021 college football campaign. Texas A&M is generally considered to be a top ten program heading into the season by both news outlets and oddsmakers and South Point's win total for the Aggies reflects that optimism as they have A&M with an over/under of 5.5 wins in Southeastern Conference play for 2021. Alabama leads the way for the sportsbook at 7.5 wins with Georgia at seven wins (and both with the highest projected win totals of any team in their respective divisions).
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Five-Star Recruits Shemar Stewart and Richard Young, Offers to Quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan and Adrian Posse Highlight Ohio State's Third June Camp

Ohio State Buckeyes football, Adrian Granillo Posse, Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Dylan Lonergan, Richard Young, Larry Johnson, Kenny Anunike, Rubenilson dos Santos da Rocha, Kevin R. Wilson. Shemar Stewart, the No. 7 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, was among the defensive linemen who worked out during the...