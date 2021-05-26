Vegas Sets Ohio State's Win Total at 11, Columbus Clippers to Be at Capacity in June, and Jae'Sean Tate Has a Highlight Reel

Official visit season is just about to get underway. Ohio State will host recruits every single day in June, head coach Chris Holtmann has said on a number of occasions, and most notably the coaching staff will welcome more than a half-dozen official visitors to Columbus this month. Thus far, seven players have told various media outlets that they have locked in official visits to Ohio State, beginning with five-star power forward A.J. Casey this weekend. All seven of the 2022 prospects expected to take official visits this month are either forwards or big men, and all are either four-star or five-star recruits. The Buckeyes are looking for two guys in the class to add to their frontcourt after securing a trio of early commitments from four-star point guard Bruce Thornton, four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle and three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman. Here’s the list of all seven of the recruits…