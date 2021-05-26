MUBI Launching Film Podcast Next Week with Debut Episode on Paul Verhoeven

Benedetta feels as though it’s going to cause a bit of controversy to be honest, even if there are plenty of people that are going to go online and search as to whether a nun ever had a love affair with another woman. One can imagine that a few individuals of the LGBTQ+ community are going to be either laughing or pumping their fists in victory towards those that might claim that no such thing ever happened. In other words, Paul Verhoeven is back at it with another movie that’s bound to be talked about by a lot of people in very different ways since yes, a nun satisfying her urges with another nun does sound like something that people might take offense to. Hey, if a person doesn’t like what they’re seeing, they have the freedom to look away, and while it might not be the type of movie that a lot of people are going to think of as worthwhile, it feels as though a lot of those same people are going to watch the movie simply out of curiosity since some people will reason that watching the movie will allow them to bring a better argument to the table when discussing whether it was really necessary to make the movie or not, and some might just want to see what all the fuss will be about. Personally, since this isn’t my type of movie, I might read the synopsis and call it good and then be on my merry way, content to let those that want to watch the movie and enjoy it do so without any unnecessary commentary. See how easy that is? Imagine how orderly social media might be if more people took that kind of cue, finding the necessity to speak up when it’s something important and worth talking about, rather than vilifying a movie or people or situations that they have absolutely no control over.