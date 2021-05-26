Cancel
Lifestyle

Placebo Effect & Making Friends as an Adult

hungryrunnergirl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I woke up yesterday, I checked the weather, and it said it was 60 degrees. I put on a tank and shorts and left the house. About ten minutes into the run, I passed by a school where they have a board that tells the time and temperature, and it said it was 42 degrees… INSTANTLY I felt really cold, and I checked my phone, and I had been looking at the weather in St. George when I woke up. When I thought it was warmer than it was outside, I didn’t feel cold, but as soon as I knew how cold it was, I realized I was frozen. This is why I love to repeat to myself, “I am comfortable” when I am hurting during a run because I can trick myself into thinking it is true ha.

hungryrunnergirl.com
