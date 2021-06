Retroactive paid sick leave could be coming to New Jersey workers who had to missed work after taking days off because of vaccine side effects or quarantining due to COVID-19. The bill, S3827, would require employers to provide paid sick leave to workers who take leave from work for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic. It covers two weeks of sick leave if the employee can’t come to work because they are quarantining due to exposure or sickness, experiencing coronavirus symptoms or awaiting a test result, and caring for a sick family member or child without care.