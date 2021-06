I still haven’t seen Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix’s superhero comic adaptation that was the spearhead of the gigantic development deal signed with prolific comic book creator Mark Millar’s Millarworld line of books. The reason for this viewing omission (besides not having a lot of free time) is that responses from people around me have been so mixed, running the full spectrum from trash fire to glorious. The majority of opinions appear to fall in the middle though of “not great but good enough to see where it’s going”. Except that won’t happen as Netflix is not bringing Jupiter’s Legacy back for another season. Sort of.