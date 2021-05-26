Julio Jones trade rumors: A.J. Brown sends direct message to star receiver in hopes of luring him to Titans

A.J. Brown is making it crystal clear that he wants Julio Jones opposite of him when the Titans kick off the 2021 season in a few months. As the Falcons' star receiver appears to be on the doorstep of a trade out of Atlanta and away from a team he's played his whole career with, various players across the league have come out of the woodwork to try to lure Jones to their club. The latest is Brown, who sent Jones a direct message on Instagram where he made the pitch for him to land in Tennessee.