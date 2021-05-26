CoreSite and IDG Communications Release 2021 State of the Data Center Report Finding Colocation Drives Resiliency and Reduces Total Cost of Ownership in Modern Multi-Cloud Hybrid Era

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.