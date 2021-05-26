CoreSite and IDG Communications Release 2021 State of the Data Center Report Finding Colocation Drives Resiliency and Reduces Total Cost of Ownership in Modern Multi-Cloud Hybrid Era
CoreSite Realty Corporation, a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., released its 2021 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with IDG Communications. This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers.aithority.com