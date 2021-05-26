Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Splice Machine Introduces New Edition of Livewire Operational AI Platform for Industrial Users

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplice Machine, a real-time machine learning and AI solutions provider, announced the release of Livewire Pulsar, the latest edition of its Livewire open source Operational AI platform for industrial IoT use cases. By using an upgraded Kubernetes architecture, the updated Livewire platform reduces costs, adds new AI features for increased productivity, and delivers a simplified and updated user interface.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Edition#Data Science Machine#User Interface#User Data#Iot Data#Kubernetes#Olap#Osisoft#Pi System#Feature Store#Ai Solutions Provider#Machine Learning#Industrial Enterprises#Predictive Applications#Internet Connectivity#Data Storage Resources#Reuse Curated Data#Time Series Features#Increased Productivity#Solution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Introducing gpg-tui: A Terminal User Interface for GnuPG

For years, I was thinking that it’d be nice to have a more user-friendly and interactive tool to handle the tasks that gpg is trying to accomplish. These tasks include key management operations such as listing (showing subkeys, user ids, signatures), signing, deleting keys, etc. So I decided to write...
ComputersIntel iQ

Performance and operations on a virtual machine.

I want to compile and run a FORTRAN program with intel fortran on a virtual machine. Does the latest intel fortan support operation in the following environments?. -OS: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (on virtual machine) -Virtualization software: vSphere 7 Update1.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Morphis introduces M1 a new all-in-one Solution for the Enterprise Banking Industry

DALLAS, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Morphis is hosting a free webinar on Thursday June 3, 2021 to introduce the world to our lastest and most robust solution, Morphis M1. This mission of M1 is to automate (as much as possible) the processes required to order, on-board, distribute, balance, reconcile, record and accout for cash. Truly next level Cash Visibility for the currency supply chain industry.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

New Web App From Celsius Expands Platform to Desktop Users

Celsius Launches a Dynamic and Innovative Web-Based Application for Its Corporate and Institutional Industry-Leading Financial Services. Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform announces the launch of its dynamic and innovative web-based application for its industry-leading financial services. Since its founding in 2017, Celsius has built its pioneering crypto earning...
Softwareaithority.com

Digital.ai Introduces AI-Powered Innovation Platform to Help Enterprises Continuously Deliver Customer-Centric, Software-Driven Business Outcomes

Digital.ai, the intelligent value stream management company, announced the Digital.ai Platform, an AI-powered end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to orchestrate the delivery of software-driven business outcomes. The Digital.ai Platform marks a huge step forward for enterprise software delivery and a new phase for Digital.ai. Over the past 18 months, Digital.ai brought together five market-leading software companies with over five decades of combined experience with one goal: enabling large enterprises to innovate and win in today’s digitally-driven markets.
readwrite.com

How to Explain AI, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) are three of the most powerful technologies that our modern society has access to. They can process data in huge quantities in a way that no human being could hope to achieve, and they will revolutionize the way we look at every aspect of our lives.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

AI and Machine Learning in Security

The security skills gap has limited what companies are able to do when it comes to incident investigation and response. And it isn’t just the lack of cybersecurity talent available to hire; ... Security Boulevard. Nathan Eddy | May 20, 2021 | Automation, chatbots, Cybersecurity, ITRC. Last week the Identity...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NSAV ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF AI POWERED CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, VIRTUABROKER

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, England, June 1, 2021 McapMediaWire Â Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its prized stake holding, VirtuaBroker https://virtuabroker.com, has launched its revolutionary Cryptocurrency Trading Platform. VirtuaBroker, whose platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. Their platform supports nearly all the major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase ($2 billion Revenue in 2019), Binance ($4.2 billion Crypto Assets), Bitfinex ($404 million Net Profits in 2018) and Kraken ($1.25 billion estimated Annual Revenues). With the recent announcements of Tesla and Mastercard joining the Crypto revolution, the management of NSAV believes that this will be a major step in fulfilling the Company's ambition of being a leading player in the over $200 billion annual cryptocurrency market.
EngineeringEurekAlert

CMU Team develops machine learning platform that mines nature for new drugs

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's Computational Biology Department in the School of Computer Science have developed a new process that could reinvigorate the search for natural product drugs to treat cancers, viral infections and other ailments. The machine learning algorithms developed by the Metabolomics and Metagenomics Lab match the signals...
Softwarearxiv.org

Toward Explainable Users: Using NLP to Enable AI to Understand Users' Perceptions of Cyber Attacks

To understand how end-users conceptualize consequences of cyber security attacks, we performed a card sorting study, a well-known technique in Cognitive Sciences, where participants were free to group the given consequences of chosen cyber attacks into as many categories as they wished using rationales they see fit. The results of the open card sorting study showed a large amount of inter-participant variation making the research team wonder how the consequences of security attacks were comprehended by the participants. As an exploration of whether it is possible to explain user's mental model and behavior through Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, the research team compared the card sorting data with the outputs of a number of Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques with the goal of understanding how participants perceived and interpreted the consequences of cyber attacks written in natural languages. The results of the NLP-based exploration methods revealed an interesting observation implying that participants had mostly employed checking individual keywords in each sentence to group cyber attack consequences together and less considered the semantics behind the description of consequences of cyber attacks. The results reported in this paper are seemingly useful and important for cyber attacks comprehension from user's perspectives. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first introducing the use of AI techniques in explaining and modeling users' behavior and their perceptions about a context. The novel idea introduced here is about explaining users using AI.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cognigy raises $44M to scale its enterprise-focused conversational AI platform

Cognigy, which provides a low-code conversational AI platform that notably can be used flexibly across a range of applications and geographies — it supports 120 languages; it can be used in external or internal service applications; it can support voice services but also chatbots; it provides real-time assistance for human agents and usage analytics or fully automated responses; it can integrate with standard call center software, and also with RPA packages; and it can be run in the cloud or on-premise — has closed a round of $44 million, funding that it will be using to continue scaling its business internationally.
SoftwarePosted by
The Phoblographer

AI Photo Editing Could Open The Industry to New Levels of Creativity

Let’s imagine a world where AI did our editing for us. Okay, let’s get to it. I loathe editing. It takes time, it can be tedious, and it’s something I just don’t enjoy. I know many photographers feel the same. Of course, you can outsource it, but that can quickly become expensive. But what if we could program AI (artificial intelligence) to understand what we like in terms of aesthetics and never have to waste time moving sliders again?
MarketsVentureBeat

Streamlytics aims to reduce AI bias by helping users sell their data

The data tides are changing. Between the influx of regulations, Apple’s new privacy controls, and greater concern around privacy issues, it’s clear enterprises won’t be able to collect and leverage data as they have been for much longer. Streamlytics, a Miami-based data provider founded in 2018, believes letting users sell...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia reveals AI software dev platform, new AI servers

Nvidia has announced several Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing initiatives designed for enterprises at its Computex 2021 launch. AI has been a key focus point of Nvidia’s presence at the event, and the company argues that its announcements will enable all kinds of enterprises to power their AI workloads on traditional datacenter infrastructure.
Network World

Improving User and Machine Experiences Using Automated Incident Detection

As customers return to stores, restaurants, and public venues, companies are increasingly leveraging mobile point-of-service tools to acquire and retain customers and run back-office operations. Whether it’s a mobile point-of-sale terminal, a portable receipt printer, or a wireless inventory barcode scanner, the business-critical roles played by these devices requires always-on network access and always-up application performance.
Industryaithority.com

Pilot Flying J Takes Off With Infor Coleman AI & Machine Learning

Travel center boosts fuel margin accuracy to 99.99 percent, anticipates revenue increase of $750,000 a year. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Pilot Flying J, a leading network of travel centers in North America, is using Infor Coleman Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help boost its fuel margin accuracy to 99.99 percent, which the company estimates could increase its revenues by $750,000 a year.