Summertime is salad time, and pasta salad ranks right up there as one of the season's most popular types of salad. Infinitely customizable, pasta salad is a perfect make-ahead for light meals at home or as a take-along to picnics or potlucks. Nicole McLaughlin, aka NicoleMcmom, showed you how to make potato salad, and now she's going to demonstrate how to make the two most popular pasta salads on Allrecipes. One has a vinegar-based dressing and the other has a mayonnaise-based dressing, and they both have hundreds of solid 5-star ratings from our community of home cooks. Watch the video up top and scroll down to get links to the recipes plus Nicole's top tips.