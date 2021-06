The world may have been a more wholesome place before Cruella De Vil, but Disney cannot get enough of her. Before “Cruella” — the live-action prequel to the animated feature “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel, with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara both expected to return. It’s unclear whether star Emma Stone is also set to reprise her performance as the dastardly, fur-loving villain, but it’s also unclear how a sequel would work without her.