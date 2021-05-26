Iridium Makes Strategic Investment in DDK Positioning, Provider of Enhanced GNSS Accuracy Solutions

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies' respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.