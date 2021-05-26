Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Iridium Makes Strategic Investment in DDK Positioning, Provider of Enhanced GNSS Accuracy Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDDK Positioning Solutions Utilize the Iridium Satellite Constellation to Deliver Five Centimeter GNSS Accuracy to Industrial IoT Users. Iridium Communications Inc. announced that it has made a strategic investment in DDK Positioning (DDK), an Aberdeen, Scotland based provider of enhanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) accuracy solutions. DDK uses the Iridium network to provide global precision positioning services that can augment GNSS constellations, including GPS and Galileo, to significantly enhance their accuracy for critical industrial applications. DDK is also developing similar services for other GNSS constellations, such as GLONASS and Beidou. Terms of the investment are not being disclosed.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnss#Gps#Driverless Cars#Advanced Systems#Communications Systems#Global Network#Gps#Glonass#Ddk Positioning#Iridium Ceo#Galileo#Gnss Constellations#Automotive Applications#Custom Network Services#Hardware Devices#Navigation#Autonomous Systems#Infrastructure Projects#Uavs#Coverage Limitations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Scotland
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

IWCO Direct Announces Historic Strategic Investment

Approximately $50 Million to be Invested Over Next Two Years. IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, today announced a new strategic plan that features the largest investment in the history of the 52-year-old company. The investment of approximately $50 million will accelerate IWCO Direct’s evolution as a leading strategic solutions partner, well-positioned to meet the current and future needs of performance marketers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pioneer And Cerence Enter Strategic Partnership To Develop Conversational AI Infotainment Solutions That Transform Mobility Experiences

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies' respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Innovator Connected Kerb

Differentiated and disruptive on-street residential charging technology highly complementary to Charge's electric charging infrastructure suite of services. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a strategic investment in UK based Connected Kerb, an award-winning sustainable EV charging solutions provider.
Industryoffshore-mag.com

Stena Drilling acquires stake in lifting solutions provider

ABERDEEN, UK – Stena Drilling has taken a 30% stake in Intebloc, a developer of digital solutions for offshore lifting operations. The company will use Stena Drilling’s support to intensify product development and to diversify into the global renewables and marine sectors. Intebloc CEO Ross McLeod said: “We have benefited...
Businessprweek.com

North Sixth Group makes strategic investment in News Direct

NEW YORK: North Sixth Group has made a strategic investment in news distribution platform News Direct, the companies said in a statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. News Direct’s proprietary services include platforms for efficiency and control; multimedia distribution capabilities; a collaborative content studio with task automation;...
Softwareaithority.com

BeeVision, A dimensioner Provider, Adds Exceptional Accuracy And Reliability With Microsoft’s Time Of Flight technology And Azure

Companies in manufacturing, retail, logistics, warehousing, transportation, and other industries, constantly need to determine logistic charges and increase warehouse and vehicle efficiency. 3D depth cameras have recently become the sought after technology for dimensioning systems and solutions that recognize parcels and pallets, yet accuracy remains a key challenge for these...
BusinessRegister Citizen

InfoSystems Partners with Nutanix to Provide Modern Data Solutions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. InfoSystems, a Chattanooga-based IT solutions provider, announced its new partnership with Nutanix, a provider of enterprise cloud platform solutions for businesses. Traditional data centers present many challenges to businesses. With growing needs for business and IT complexity, as well as greatly increasing data volumes...
Economyparabolicarc.com

The Rise Fund Announces $100 Million Strategic Investment in Climavision

Partnership will Accelerate Growth of Newly Launched High-Resolution Weather Solutions Platform, Filling Critical Coverage Gaps in Existing Radar Networks. SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(Rise Fund/Climavision PR)–The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, today announced a $100 million strategic investment in Climavision, a pioneering weather services and intelligence platform powered by a private network of high-resolution radars, GPS-RO data, and proprietary software to vastly improve the timing and accuracy of weather forecasting and to fill low-level gaps in existing weather surveillance.
Economydcvelocity.com

Navis Announces Enhancements of its Automated Horizontal Transport Solution

Oakland, CA — June 3, 2021 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced enhancements to the Automated Horizontal Transport (AHT) scheduler on N4 3.8. This solution is an evolution of its previous version and will be pivotal in helping Navis’ customers reach operational milestones in their automated operations.
Softwaredallassun.com

DigiMax Strategic Investment Partner Kirobo Makes Significant Announcement Regarding DeFi Industry-Changing UNDO Button for Multiple Crypto Currencies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ('AI') and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to provide this press release update from its strategic investment partner, Kirobo Inc. Kirobo Makes ‘Undo Button' Available for...
Businessfinovate.com

Socure Secures Strategic Investment from Capital One Ventures

Digital trust and identity verification innovator Socure announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Capital One Financial Corporation’s venture capital division. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but it adds to the $192 million the company has raised to date. This sum includes a $100 million Series D round in March, which gave Socure more than a billion dollar valuation.
BusinessZDNet

IonQ lands Softbank investment, strategic partnership

IonQ said it will partner with Softbank Investment Advisors to deliver quantum computing systems to Softbank's portfolio companies. Softbank Investment Advisors, which manages the Softbank Vision Funds 1 and 2, will also invest in IonQ. The quantum computing partnership has the potential to expand IonQ's reach globally across multiple industries....
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing

Artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions provider EdgeCortix Inc has deployed multiple Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) verification and digital tools to fast-track the design and verification of its edge AI chips. The Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster...
Technologyaithority.com

InfoSec Global and Airbus Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Through Cryptographic Agility Management

InfoSec Global Schweiz, a pioneer and leading provider of cryptographic agility management solutions, and Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Cybersecurity, have announced that they will join forces for the development of cybersecurity and cryptographic agility management solutions. Formalized by a Framework Cooperation Agreement, the companies have shown their firm...
Softwarephocuswire.com

Travel security solution provider Pangiam acquires Trueface

Trueface, a provider of facial recognition technology and a PhocusWire Hot 25 Startup for 2021 and Phocuswright Summit pitch winner in 2020, has been acquired by Pangiam. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pangiam provides identity management, biometrics and analytics software and consulting services to government and commercial customers.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

York Capital Makes Strategic Growth Investment in Cennox

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Cennox (the “Company”), a global provider of integrated facilities-based services and solutions to a wide range of end-markets, announced it has received a strategic growth investment from York Capital Management’s private equity group (“York Private Equity”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Colorado Springs, COmusicalamerica.com

Blue Cypress Makes Strategic Investment in TRG Arts To Fuel Impact and Growth in Supporting the Arts and Culture Sector

New Partnership Adds to Blue Cypress’s Focus on Disruptive, Forward-thinking and Evergreen Businesses. Colorado Springs, CO, June 3, 2021—International arts management consultants TRG Arts today announced it has received a strategic investment from Blue Cypress, a family of companies that serve purpose-driven organizations, with a specific focus on professional services and disruptive technology. The investment represents Blue Cypress’s commitment to the success of TRG Arts and its mission to propel the recovery, growth and resiliency of the arts and culture sector. Blue Cypress will be a minority partner and TRG will continue to operate independently, retaining its executive team and staff.
Businessthepaypers.com

Signicat acquires in-app authentication solution provider Encap Security

Norway-based digital identity company Signicat has announced the acquisition of the in-app authentication solution provider Encap Security. Encap Security was founded in 2006, and spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a software-based mobile ID solution. Encap’s SCA platform is used across Europe by clients in regulated markets, especially financial services, for customer mobile authentication and security for all digital use cases and across all channels.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Near-Record Revenues in 2020 Provide Opportunity for Investment Banks to Restructure and Enhance the Client Experience, According to Accenture Report

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- With near-record revenue levels in 2020 for investment banks (sell-side) and strong assets under management (AUM) growth for wealth and asset managers (buy-side), the capital markets industry faces a critical opportunity to accelerate technology investments to modernize its operations, enhance the client experience, and protect against disruption, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).