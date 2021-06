Natural Merchants is one of North America’s leading importers of natural organic and biodynamic wines. LOS ANGELES, CA (June 8, 2021) – Winc, Inc. (“Winc”), a leading omni-channel portfolio of wine brands announced today its purchase of substantially all the assets of Natural Merchants, Inc. (“Natural Merchants”), a leading purveyor of natural, organic, biodynamic and vegan wines from around the world. Natural Merchants was founded in 2004 by husband-and-wife duo Edward Field and Pilar Meroño to help U.S. consumers enjoy the best natural wines the globe has to offer and increase awareness in the organic wine sector. The acquisition reinforces Winc’s dedication to sustainability and organics and enhances the company’s ability to offer natural wines as part of the Winc portfolio.