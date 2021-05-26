Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

How lessons from past stories can inform future stories

By Jacqui Banaszynski
niemanstoryboard.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy morning NPR ritual recently brought back two major landmarks in my journalism career this past week. May 18 was both the 41st anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the 40th anniversary of the first newspaper story about the mysterious killer that would later be known as HIV/AIDS. I mentioned this in a quick Facebook post, noting that while some people remember concerts as the signposts of their life journeys, I remember news events. Based on the thumbs and hearts I got in response, that’s not uncommon for those in our tribe.

niemanstoryboard.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Facebook Inc#Npr#Essays#Journalism Book#News Events#Aspects#Descriptive Details#Anguished Nights#Workshop Exercises#People#Landmarks#Concerts#Hiv Aids#Memory Lane#40th Anniversary#Justice#Hollow Faced Mountain Men#Inform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Facebook
Related
Books & LiteratureTahlequah Daily Press

Ancient stories can teach contemporary life lessons

As anyone who's ever heard a story featuring rabbits knows, the mischievous creatures are prone to trouble. Rabbits who populate Native American legends are no exception. Rabbit is only one member of a cast of animal characters in the repertoire of Will Hill, a traditional storyteller of the Nogonugojeeh Society of the Muscogean people. Hill tells three tales - one featuring the rabbit - in a video available now through Eastern Oklahoma Library System on its YouTube channel.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Writers Block: A story you can relate to

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenaka Bounds started writing when she was a young girl. “I was 11 years old and I loved to write, I had this big huge explosive imagination and I was always a words person,” Bounds said . “My English teacher pulled me aside one day and asked me how I learned to write how I did. She said I wrote in a way that wasn’t typical of an 11-year-old girl. So I told her it was just something I loved to do.”
ReligionThrive Global

Lessons from the Past: 3 Key Leadership Lessons from Plato that Hold True Today

Years ago, when I got my first job out of college, my engineer-manager couldn’t believe he was hiring someone with a philosophy degree. In time, he told me that this was “the best mistake he ever made.” It’s true that the ivory tower can be a bit disconnected from the trenches, but I have found that elevating my thinking above the day-to-day changes my perspective and makes what may seem to be difficult choices much simpler. In fact, if the last year has taught us anything, it’s that many of the things that we thought to be true, or important, aren’t necessarily so.
Entertainmenttheedadvocate.org

Why and How To Teach Students To Make Story Maps

Learning how to make a story map is a smart way to organize your thoughts graphically, and teachers are beginning to realize how story maps can aid in learning. Continue reading to understand what a story map is, its benefits, and how you can teach your students to make a good story map.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

'The Blueberry Story' a valuable lesson in understanding students

Good stories are worth repeating, and the following story is one of those. Jamie Vollmer wrote "Schools Cannot Do it Alone," which tells the story of his evolution as a business leader who believed that if public education was run like a business all problems would be solved. Here is an excerpt loosely taken from his book, with his permission:
Mental HealthThrive Global

Victoria Pelletier: “Your story informs your future; it doesn’t disqualify you from living into that future”

“Your story informs your future; it doesn’t disqualify you from living into that future.” My origin story is marked by my teenage mother’s addiction, abuse, and mental illness. In many ways, I raised myself, even though I was fortunate to be adopted by an incredible woman. I tell my story these days, instead of hiding from it, because it made me strong instead of weak.
Minoritiespbs.org

Growing Up Black: A Stories from the Stage Special

What does it mean to grow up Black in America, a country too often divided by race? Bullied by a group of kids, Ben finds out he is not alone, and Angie learns about how far we have come, and how far we have to go in a chance encounter with a police officer. These Webby-winning true stories were recorded at home during the height of the pandemic.
TV & Videosmythcreants.com

How Can I Judge if a Story Is Bad?

Hello! How are you? I have been watching some of my absolute FAVORITE shows, and the fandom seems to be torn over the show’s writing. In all honesty, the writing tends to be hit or miss – but some people say it’s absolutely horrible. How can one determine when someone’s writing (book, movie, or otherwise) is bad? What defines “bad writing” and how does it differ from “the audience didn’t make this connection”?
Claremont, CApitzer.edu

Short Stories from a Long Life

Pitzer College Class of 1968 alumna Margreta Klassen publishes stories in a new anthology. Margreta Klassen ’68 has written three of the 20 tales collected in Twenty of Today’s Best Short Stories, an anthology of fiction and nonfiction stories, recently published by Commonwealth Books. Klassen’s stories are titled “The Grand Stand,” “Local Celebrity,” and “A Fishy Tale.”
Entertainmenttvnewscheck.com

How To Make A Better News Story Working Solo

Brendan Keefe, WXIA Atlanta's chief investigative reporter, explains how to bring creative storytelling and novel visuals to standups, day turns and investigative stories, and how working alone amps up innovation. For more insights from Keefe, check out this episode of TVNewsCheck’s Talking TV. This is the latest installment of How To, a TVNewsCheck original video series that solicits innovative, practical and actionable advice from TV experts in news, technology, sales and marketing. Earlier episodes: How To Animate A News Story and How To Sell Local OTT Advertising.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Move on from the Belia Ramos vaccine story

Well, I read, yet again, another story about the supervisor vaccine incident. Jeez, will this ever go away? I believe that I, and the vast majority of Napa's community fully understand that Belia Ramos did not initiate a request to get an early vaccine. That should be the end of...
Minoritiesalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Living Authentically: Stories from VA Transgenders

Title:VIRTUAL: Living Authentically: Stories from VA Transgenders. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:One of 12 workshops being offered through the the Celebrate Alexandria Pride Workshops June 3-5, hosted by the Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force and the Alexandria Library. Join transgender advocates for a time of community and learning as they share their stories as transgender people living in Northern Virginia, followed by time for dialogue and questions.
Entertainmenttowardsdatascience.com

My Personal Story on Transitioning from Art to Tech

In about a year and a half (including self-teaching), I went from earning around 28k as an adjunct professor of art (plus side jobs) to earning around 70k as a developer. I will discuss my background and the possibility that you can achieve a similar career change. In general, I highly recommend coding bootcamps to enter the tech industry. Especially for folks with working experience in other industries. But it is a difficult task and it’s not to be entered without adequate preparation and planning.
Health ServicesThe Guardian

An everyday story of US healthcare – or how a visit to the ER can cost you $10,000

I had dropped my kids off at school and was lifting one of their scooters, when I turned sharply and felt something ping in my foot. It wasn’t much; a bad cramp, I thought, more painful than usual, which would probably wear off by the time I got home. I limped back to my apartment, took painkillers and put it on ice. By the next morning, the foot had begun to turn black. By the evening, the flesh was rising like dough. “Ew,” said a friend, when I showed it to her that night. “You need a pedicure. Also: you need to see a doctor right now.”
Religionthinkandletthink.com

We Know How The Story Ends

This week on the Strangely Warmed podcast I speak with Teer Hardy about the readings for the 3rd Sunday After Pentecost [B] (1 Samuel 15.34-16.13, Psalm 20, 2 Corinthians 5.6-17, Mark 4.26-34). Teer is one of the pastors at Mt. Olivet UMC in Arlington, VA. Our conversation covers a range of topics including handsomeness, green thumbs, passages for pastors, election and rejection, enthusiasm for the future, idolatry, confidence, human points of view, parable prejudices, and impossible possibilities. If you would like to listen to the episode or subscribe to the podcast you can do so here: We Know How The Story Ends.
MinoritiesArtsJournal

Pose Showed How To Tell Great Trans Stories

The show, whose third season, and run, ended on Sunday night, was set at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the gay and trans subcultures in New York. And yet, it wasn’t about Capital-T Tragedy. – Slate.
Sciencetuipster.com

Two small artifacts recovered from the depths have a big story to tell. They are challenging what we think we know about how humans lived in North American nearly 10,000 years ago.More on this story:

At the Bottom of Lake Huron, an Ancient Mystery Materializes. The air was likely frigid as the hunter lit a small fire. The caribou would come in the morning—forced through the narrow strip of marshland where he camped. There was nowhere else to go. The land was flanked by water on both sides, and large stones had been laid out in slanting lines to funnel the animals into this bottleneck. The hunter struck his weapon to sharpen its edge in anticipation. In that moment, two glassy flakes splintered away from the point of impact and fell to his feet. They would be buried there for nearly 10,000 years. In 2013 those two shards of obsidian, a natural volcanic glass, would be recovered from a sample of earth, roughly the volume of a quart of milk, that was pulled from the bottom of Lake Huron, under 100 feet of water. And the story the flakes would tell was one of an even longer journey. John M. O’Shea of the University of Michigan and his team of underwater archaeologists have found something extraordinary about these two pieces of obsidian: they traveled nearly 2,500 miles from central Oregon before coming to rest at what is now the bottom of one of the Great Lakes. The samples were recovered from the Alpena-Amberley Ridge, a geologic formation below Lake Huron that connects Michigan to Ontario. O’Shea and his team have been diving at the site for more than a decade, collecting artifacts and environmental samples to prove that 9,000 years ago—as ice age glaciers were receding and the Great Lakes were forming—the area was dry land inhabited by Native Americans, who built hunting structures on it to trap and kill caribou. Obsidian was highly prized by ancient stone toolmakers. The flakes identified by Brendan Nash , a member of O’Shea’s team at the University of Michigan, have strike marks and sharp, feathered edges—both telltale signs of human modification. This evidence, combined with the distance to the obsidian’s original source, paint a picture of an extensive trade or exchange network that spanned the continent nearly 3,000 years after the end of the last ice age. Stone tools recovered from the Alpena-Amberley Ridge are much smaller than artifacts found nearby that date to the same time period. This suggests that a group of ancient people, with a different way of life and system of hunting, existed on the ridge around 9,000 years ago. In their study, O’Shea, Nash and their colleagues wrote, " These specimens provide greater resolution , as well as greater complexity, to an important and poorly understood time period in the North American past." In two small flakes, one can gain a view of a world lost to time and the waves.
Chicago, ILblog.google

A new tool to find stories from underrepresented voices

Editor’s note: Rachel Hislop is the Editor in Chief of Okayplayer, which represents the innovative, artistic and progressive voice of black culture through the amplification of music, art, film and politics. In December of 2019, I was onstage at a Google News conference in Chicago giving a short presentation about...