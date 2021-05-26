Showboat's box office now open

CLINTON – The Clinton Area Showboat Theater’s box office opened Tuesday for all summer productions.

Located inside the riverboat at 303 Riverview Drive in Clinton’s Riverview Park, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The phone number is 242-6760.

The Showboat season opens June 3 with Always ... Patsy Cline, the true story of an unbreakable bond between an ordinary mom and her country music idol. Former Artistic Director Matthew Teague Miller returns to direct the show.

The greatest songs from the 1950s and 1960s are brought to life by a company of performers from around the country in Smokey Joe’s Cafe, June 17-27. The hits “Stand By Me,” “I’m A Woman,” “On Broadway,” “Dance With Me,” and “Fools Fall In Love” – the songs by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and made famous by groups like The Drifters and The Coasters – made this Broadway’s longest running musical revue.

The rest of the season includes All Shook Up, a musical comedy made up entirely of Elvis Presley songs, which will be performed July 1-18. It will be directed by James Beaudry, the company’s new artistic director. The new midwestern classic, Church Basement Ladies, opens July 22, and the play, Constellations, closes out the season Aug. 5-15.

Season tickets are $100 and include access to all five shows. Individual tickets are $25 for general admission, $22 for seniors, and $18 for students. New this year, season ticket holders can bring a friend with them for $16. Information on COVID safety plans, including outdoor performance locations, show times and rain policies, can be found at www.clintonshowboat.org.

The Showboat’s Deckhand Company, made up of teens from the region, will present Pinkalicious the Musical, based on the beloved children’s book series for four performances on July 7, 10, 14 and 17. All tickets are $7 and are also available through the box office.