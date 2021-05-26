Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Man who found 2.2 carat diamond in state park plans to put it in engagement ring

By Brooke Coupal
whdh.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A 26-year-old man will be able to create a special engagement ring for his future wife using a diamond he recently found at a state park in Arkansas. Christian Liden, of Poulsbo, Washington, and a longtime friend visited Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park in search of gemstones.

whdh.com
View All 68 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Carat Diamond#Engagement Ring#Diamonds#Whdh#Arkansas State Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Apparelsnntv.com

Where to Sell Engagement Rings

Originally Posted On: Where to Sell Engagement Rings (chicagodiamondbuyer.net) When it comes to finding an expert in the diamond industry who will help you receive the best possible price, explore where to sell engagement rings!. Your reasons for selling your diamond engagement ring are your own. Whether the marriage has...
Businessnationaljeweler.com

Petra Puts 39-Carat Blue Diamond Up for Sale

London—Petra Diamonds Ltd. has released details on the sale process for the nearly-40-carat blue diamond it recovered from the Cullinan mine in April, a remarkable stone expected to sell for upward of $50 million. Viewings of the 39.34-carat, Type IIb stone will take place throughout June and into early July,...
Beauty & Fashioni-bidder.com

New Platinum Sapphire and Diamond Engagement Ring

ESTIMATE: $3,200.00-$4,000.00. A new solid .950 platinum engagement ring featuring a bezel set square step cut sapphire accented by round brilliant cut diamonds (F/G - VS1). The ring is size 6.5, weighs a total of 6.77 grams, and measures 8.05mm wide.
LifestyleJohnson City Press

Busy week planned at Warriors’ Path State Park

It’s Summer in the Park, and during the week of June 22, visitors to Warriors’ Path State Park can meet feathered hunters, share ghost tales, explore habitats, try natural crafts and much more. And it’s all free. TUESDAY, JUNE 22. 10 a.m.: RIVERBANK WALK — This green river valley has...
Economykitco.com

Plus 1,000 carat diamond recovered by Lucara

Lucara Diamond announced yesterday the recovery of a 1,174.76 carat diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana. The diamond measures 77x55x33mm. It is described as a clivage gem of variable quality with significant domains of high-quality white gem material. The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
instoremag.com

This 39-Carat Blue Diamond Could Have a Remarkable Future

CLASSIFIED AS “EXCEPTIONAL” for both its color and clarity, a 39.34-carat blue diamond recently recovered at the celebrated Cullinan mine in South Africa is likely to yield upwards of $1 million per carat when it is sold by Petra Diamonds via special tender on July 12. What happens to the...
Beauty & Fashioni-bidder.com

1.59 ctw Diamond Ring - 14KT White Gold

ESTIMATE: $6,503.00-$8,670.00. One electronically tested 14KT white gold lady's cast wedding ring with a split shank double halo with a bright polish with milgrain detailing finish. The featured lady's ring has a shank measuring 1.82 millimeters wide. Identified with markings of '14K'. Condition is new, good workmanship. Containing: One prong set cushion cut diamond, measuring 5.47 x 5.38 x 3.75mm (depth est.) , 10.00.%. GTCF approximate weight of 1.03ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity SI-3. Color: L - M Cut Very Good Seventy-Two prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 1.30 - 1.25 x 0.79mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 72 Stones = 0.56ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity SI-1 to SI-2. Color: H - I Cut Very Good. Total Weight of Diamonds 1.59ct.. Total Weight of Ring 3.80gm. GAS Appraised.
Beauty & Fashionjunebugweddings.com

The Step-by-Step Engagement Ring Guide

So you’re getting ready to pop the question. First things first–congratulations! We know how exciting taking this next step can be. We also know how overwhelming it can be, especially the engagement ring buying process. With countless designers, jewelers, shapes, and settings, choosing the right ring for your partner can feel like navigating a never-ending maze.
wopular.com

One Of The Largest Diamonds In History—weighing More Than 1,000 Carats—found In Botswana

(GABORONE, Botswana) — A huge diamond that could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana. The high-quality gemstone weighing 1,098.3 carats was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group. “With the recent introduction of a modern, state-of-the-art large diamond pilot plant, I have every hope that we will be able to recover more large diamonds,” said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana’s acting managing director. “This by all standards is a great metallurgical achievement, to recover a diamond of this size intact through our conventional ore processing plant,” she said. The large diamond — 73 millimeters long, 52 millimeters wide and 27 millimeters thick — is the largest gem-quality diamond found in Debswana’s mines in the company’s more than 50-year history, she said.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Whitmer Plans To Allocate $250 Million To State Parks

Michigan state parks are set to receive a big monetary boost soon. We all know that being outdoors in Michigan during the summer is amazing. From lakes to parks to downtown areas, there is no shortage of things to do. Now, state parks all over Michigan will see a $250 million boost from the American Rescue Plan.
Prairie Grove, ARArkansas Online

Battlefield State Park turns 50; celebration planned

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a low-key celebration this weekend. There will be cupcakes served inside the Hindman Hall building on Friday and Saturday, and the public is welcome to stop by and visit. While the park joined the Arkansas State...
Relationship Advicecreditdonkey.com

Engagement Ring Alternatives

Tired of looking at cookie-cutter engagement rings? You're in the right place. Check out these unique alternatives before shopping. Traditional diamond engagement rings can feel stuffy and old-school. Your engagement ring should be as unique as you are. There are a lot of creative, avant-garde, and modern designs to choose...
Beauty & Fashioni-bidder.com

14KT White Gold 1.31 ctw Diamond Ring

ESTIMATE: $2,950.00-$3,885.00. One electronically tested 14KT white gold ladies cast diamond ring with a bright polish finish. Identified with markings of "14K". Condition is new. Containing: One prong set princess cut diamond, measuring 5.40 x 5.40 x 4.05mm (depth est.) approximate weight of 0.93ct. Clarity: I-2. Color: J, Cut is Good. Twenty-Two gypsy set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 1.50 - 1.20 x 0.81mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 22 Stones = 0.20 ct. Clarity: I-1 to I-2. Color: H - I. Twenty-One prong set single cut diamonds, measuring 1.30 - 1.30 x 0.78mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 21 Stones = 0.18ct. Clarity: SI-1 to SI-2, Cut is Good. Color of the stones has been treated. Diamonds are graded in the mounting, unless otherwise stated. Total Weight of Diamonds 1.31ct. Total Weight of Ring 4.10 grams. GGL Appraised.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Long Pool Recreation Area In Arkansas Has Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

The Caribbean and Arkansas don’t have much in common…or do they? As it turns out, the Long Pool Recreation Area has a natural pool with clear waters that rival the Caribbean. What’s more, the pristine pool is surrounded by incredible natural beauty and is just a short distance from an idyllic waterfall. It’s pure paradise! […] The post Long Pool Recreation Area In Arkansas Has Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
moneyning.com

Should You Finance an Engagement Ring?

You’ve finally decided that she’s “the one,” and you’re ready to pop the question. There’s only one problem: you don’t have enough cash to buy the engagement ring. You’re in a bind. Should you finance an expensive ring that she’ll love, save money and postpone your engagement, or buy a...