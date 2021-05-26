Cancel
Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass": Watch

By Jazz Monroe
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sleater-Kinney have released a new song from Path of Wellness. “High in the Grass” follows lead single “Worry With You.” Watch the gauzy, kaleidoscopic video, directed by Kelly Sears, below. Path of Wellness, out June 11, follows 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. It is their first record to be recorded...

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10 great gay songs from Sleater-Kinney, the Smiths, George Michael and more

There are so many great gay tunes that are either love songs or cuts that are loud about being proud. The following list of 10 includes tracks that range from relatively unknown to gay bangers. 1. “One More Hour,” Sleater-Kinney: A brilliant lesbian breakup song. It’s not often that you...
Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish is releasing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Now she has shared another song from it, “Lost Cause,” via a self-directed video for it. The song floats on a relaxed groove as the lyrics chastise a potential lover that’s maybe not worth the trouble after all. The video features Eilish and friends goofing around, including playing Twister, while she sings the song. Watch it below.
Deerhoof – “Don’t Talk Like” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

This year, the venerated Pacific Northwest indie label Kill Rock Stars turns 30, and the label has been celebrating that anniversary with a series called Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). A whole lot of people have been covering a whole lot of songs from the KRS catalog. That list includes Mike Watt doing Bikini Kill, Califone doing Mecca Normal, and Xiu Xiu doing Long Hind Legs, among others. Now Deerhoof, a band that released a whole lot of music on Kill Rock Stars, has chipped in with the release of a new EP.
Nicolas Godin of Air Shares Video For New Song “Another Side” (Feat. We Are KING)

Nicolas Godin, one half of the French band Air, has announced an expanded version of his 2019 album Concrete and Glass and shared one of its bonus tracks, “Another Side,” which features Grammy-nominated alternative/R&B duo We Are KING. Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition is due out June 25 via Because and includes six bonus tracks. Check out the song and video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.
Moor Mother shares new song “Zami”

Philadelphia musician Camae Ayewa, better known as Moor Mother, shared her new single "Zami" on Wednesday. Named after a 1982 book by writer and activist Audre Lorde, the powerful track sits at the intersection of rap, jazz, and noise rock. The track is accompanied by a trippy video that plays with light, darkness, and impressionist art. The single serves as her first release since her 2020 album, Brass, Offering, and Circuit City, and her first release on Anti- Records.
Loraine James shares video for new album track, ‘Running Like That’: Watch

Loraine James has released a new single and accompanying video, 'Running Like That'. The track, which features vocals from Canada-born, London-based singer Eden Samara, is lifted from James' new album, 'Reflection', which is out on Hyperdub on Friday, June 4th. Samara says the song's lyrics are about being chased by...
Sleater-Kinney Share New Track Method Ahead Of 'Path Of Wellness' Release

Sleater-Kinney have released a new song. Method marks the third single to be lifted from Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker's imminent 10th studio LP, 'Path Of Wellness', due out this Friday (June 11) via Mom + Pop. Following High In The Grass and Worry With You, the low-key, chilled indie-rock...
Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”

Darkside (the duo of electronic artist Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington) are releasing their second studio album, Spiral, on July 23 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Lawmaker.” Listen below. “From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off....
Lil Baby and Lil Durk Share New Song and Video “Voice of the Heroes”

Fresh off announcing a June 4 release date for their highly anticipated collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have dropped the project’s lead single, which also happens to be the title track. “Voice of the Heroes” is accompanied by a Daps-directed music video following...
The Goon Sax Share Video for New Song “Psychic”

Australian trio The Goon Sax are releasing a new album, Mirror II, on July 9 via Matador, their first for the label. Now they have shared its second single, “Psychic,” via a video for the new song. Christine Marie Jones directed the video. Watch it below. The trio features Louis...
Sleater-Kinney share new single ‘Method’, announce livestreamed variety show

The duo’s self-produced new album will be released tomorrow. Slater-Kinney has shared a new single ‘Method’ along with announcing a livestream to launch their new album ‘Path of Wellness’. READ MORE: Slater-Kinney – “Path Of Wellness” Review: The Rockers Take The Direct Way To Tackle Our Plight. The band described...
Isaiah Rashad shares new song “200/Warning”

Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new project The House Is Burning this month, five years after his last album The Sun's Tirade. In May Rashad shared "Lay Wit Ya," a Three 6 Mafia-sampling, Duke Deuce-featuring song that serves as the first single from The House Is Burning. On Sunday the Chatanooga rapper shared more new music, a SoundCloud loosie called "200/Warning." The song won't appear on the upcoming album, but it doesn't feel like a minor track or a throwaway: Rashad's flow is burdened with paranoia and pressure in a rare and colorful way. "I know these niggas trying to burn me out," he raps, just before the instrumental flips into a Kenny Beats-produced section where Rashad picks himself back up: "My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom." Listen below, and read Isaiah Rashad's FADER cover story here.
Watch California indie pop duo Pageants’ video for new song “Just Tell Me” off upcoming LP

Pageants is the Long Beach-based duo of partners Rebecca Coleman and Devin O’Brien, and they're gearing up to release their sophomore LP Sun and Settled Days on July 30 (pre-order). It follows their 2018 debut LP Forever, and it's also the duo's first album since Devin ended his three-year stint as a member of Cherry Glazerr. "I realized if I wanted to continue this relationship and be in this band then I had to quit Cherry Glazerr," Devin said. "It was fun—but my life with Rebecca is what I wanted." The pair recorded the album mostly in their own home studio, and production was handled by Devin, who's also done engineering work for both Cherry Glazerr and Best Coast.
Madi Diaz Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Woman In My Heart”

Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has announced a new album, History of a Feeling, and shared a new song from it, “Woman In My Heart,” via a video for the single. History of a Feeling is due out August 27 via ANTI-. Diaz co-directed the video with Jordan Bellamy, which was filmed in Colorado. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Sleater-Kinney, Path to Wellness, review: uncomfortable, childish and defensive

Listening to Sleater-Kinney’s 10th album, you can’t help but feel that perhaps the band have lost their way. During the release of their previous record, 2019’s The Centre Won’t Hold, it emerged that drummer Janet Weiss had suddenly left the band and the three-piece was down to two. It seemed like a situation fraught with bad feeling and that seeped into the way that the album was written about and received.
Sleater-Kinney Is Whatever Sleater-Kinney Says It Is

Rock fans put a lot of stock in the concept of the “classic lineup,” that one world-beating arrangement of personnel responsible for a band’s most beloved output. Magic happens when chemistry clicks into place. When people sing the praises of Fleetwood Mac, they’re admiring the years where Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks showed up, and romantic tensions produced brilliant pop hits (with all due respect to the talents of founder Peter Green and notable players like Bob Welch and Danny Kirwan in the band’s early blues-rock era). When we celebrate Pink Floyd, we’re envisioning the years where Roger Waters and Syd Barrett made plush, trippy music about mental breakdowns, not the too-neat, conspicuously well-named, post-Rog ’80s nadir A Momentary Lapse of Reason; we don’t speak of Squeeze, the Velvet Underground album Doug Yule wrote after Lou Reed and John Cale left, the way we salute the proto-punk excellence of White Light/White Heat. The classic lineup is a useful sorting mechanism. It helps to direct listeners to a band’s most essential records. Without a guide, we’re adrift, paddling without a rudder in the oceanic expanse of the still-growing Prince catalogue, unsure which Bowie years were most golden, smothering in Bob Dylan’s back pages. But sometimes, rock canon and the accepted wisdom about the moment where a band or artist peaked fosters a limiting notion of what musicians are capable of. It can do a disservice to a long, strange, unpredictable journey. It can quell excitement for performers who still have a lot to say.
Stream Sleater-Kinney’s New Album Path Of Wellness

Sleater-Kinney’s first reunion album, 2015’s No Cities To Love, was more or less universally praised as a towering return from rock ‘n’ roll legends. Their second, 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, was more contentiously received, owing to St. Vincent’s divisive production and longtime drummer Janet Weiss’ decision to leave the band in the middle of the rollout, citing a lack of creative input. Their third, today’s new Path Of Wellness, arrives with no small amount of trepidation.