The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?