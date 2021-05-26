Five Picks for Rookie of the Year in 2021

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself: