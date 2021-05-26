Russia to slingshot nuclear-powered spacecraft around Venus to Jupiter

“Some of those answers lie on Earth, but some of them lie on Venus,” Dr. Wilson mentioned. EnVision will research these mysteries with a suite of advanced scientific instruments. Its radar techniques will peer by means of Venus’s thick environment, mapping each the floor and the rocky layers as much as 3,300 ft under the floor. An array of spectrometers seeing in ultraviolet and infrared gentle will analyze the environment’s chemical composition, and differentiate between varieties of rock on the bottom. A radio science experiment will be capable of use slight modifications within the planet’s gravity to parse the layer cake construction of Venus’s geologic guts.