Comics

Sorry WandaVision, It's All About Mephisto In Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know, I know, Bleeding Cool has been running theories over Mephisto's involvement in the current Heroes Reborn event. That the rules of Hades (recently restored) has been running a long game with the Avengers, creating them over the millennia, recently behind the return of Agent Coulson and the establishment of the Squadron Supreme Of America and that the new Heroes Reborn reality is a result of all this – a world without Avengers, Phil Coulson as President, the Squadron Supreme as the preeminent superhero team, and the absence of vampires down to his rivalry with Lilith, the mother of vampires, his former lover over the ruling of Hell. And in all the issues so far and all the crossovers so far, there has not been an inkling of Mephisto's involvement, save for one variant cover. That changed today, with the four titles out, Heroes Reborn #4, joined by three one-shots, Magneto And The Mutant Force #1, Young Squadron #1 and Siege Society #1. Now, part of the conceit of the Squadron Supreme is that they are a Marvel Comics take on DC Comics' Justice League Of America. And in Heroes Reborn, they double down with that, giving Nighthawk his own Arkham Asylum in Ravencroft and his own Jim Gordon in Luke Cage.

bleedingcool.com
Today sees the publication of Heroes Reborn #7 and spinoff Heroes Reborn: Weapon X And Final Flight one-shot. The latter of which gives us a Wolverine who has successfully killed Hyprion, with adamantium claws cursed with a mystical treatment. And with Hyperion as a substitute for Superman in the Marvel Universe, me all know that Superman is vulnerable to magic. Ues, welcome again to another week of Heroes Reborn, in which Marvel comics seeks to tell you what a hellish world it would be if DC Comics characters replaced Marvel ones, and it was all the fault of the Devil, Mephisto.